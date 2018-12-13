Penfolds Is Auctioning A Full Set Of Grange From 1951 to 2018

Expected to fetch at least $300,000, this is for the person in your life who has literally everything.

When two of the most iconic brands in Australian wine come together for an auction, you know it's going to be special. Live now, and ending at 19:00 AEDT this Sunday the 16th of December, auction house Langton's are holding the world's largest ever Penfolds auction, with a grand total of 2,635 bottles to go under the hammer online.

Some highlights include:

Full set of Penfolds Grange (63 bottles) expected to sell for at least $300,000.

1951 Bin 1 Penfolds Grange – a National Trust Heritage wine – a bottle of which broke records earlier this year, selling for $78,000, making it Australia’s most expensive single bottle of wine.

A Penfolds Bin 80C Magill Dry Red 1954 – thought to the only bottle remaining in the world - under the hammer for the first time.

Also available are Penfolds Bin Range wines, with auctions starting from as little as $10.

Check out the full auction inventory here, and happy bidding.