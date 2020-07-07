This Victorian Winery Is Letting You Design Your Own Wine Labels

Share Email WhatsApp 13 Shares

Ever thought up a solid name for a wine or just generally wished you had your own label to stock your cellar, but alas no vineyard?

Fowles Wines has created a way for wine lovers to create a custom label allowing you to get creative or give a thoughtful (or hilarious) gift. The concept kicked off for the Victorian winery as a way to keep winery staff employed during COVID.

“We knew we had a professional labelling system and with our in-house design capabilities, it was a no-brainer,” says Fowles Wines CEO Matt Fowles. “Plus, people can be really confident in the quality of our wines.”

Here’s how it works; the DIY concept allows anyone to create their own label via the Fowles Wine website by using a drag-and-drop editor. You can BYO artwork or images – and if you need some inspiration, there’s an image library and professionally designed templates available to get the creative juices flowing.

“There’s so much satisfaction you experience when designing something yourself and then seeing it come to life,” says Lu Fowles, head designer at the Strathbogie Ranges winery.

With a two-bottle minimum purchase, custom bottles can be sent to your doorstep or delivered as a gift anywhere in Australia. Perfect for special occasions, celebrations, sporting triumphs, social clubs, or just a bit of fun.

“As we’re a boutique winery, if you have an idea you’re unable to put to paper because you’re not confident in designing it on your own, get in touch and we can always help,” Matt says. “The concept and final product has been really well received –it’s working and we love that people think it’s as great a gift idea as we do,” he says.

fowlesdiy.com.au